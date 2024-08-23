Coimbatore-Mettupalayam MEMU service timing post extension to Podanur affects students, industry workers 

Changes effected to the timings of the MEMU services operated between Mettupalayam and Coimbatore after its extension to Podanur since July 19 have apparently caused difficulties to college students and office-goers.

Out of three of the five Mettupalayam-Coimbatore MEMU services a day that have been extended to Podanur, the timing of the morning return service from Coimbatore to Mettupalayam (No. 66612) is what the passengers find to be quite inconvenient.

Earlier, when the train started from Coimbatore Junction at 9.25 a.m., it was convenient for the students in colleges in Thudiyalur, Periyanaickenpalayam and Mettupalayam to reach their institutions in time. As per the revised timing, the train starts from Coimbatore Junction at 9.55 a.m. and by the time it reaches Periyanaickenpalayam, it gets past 10.40 a.m., which is 40 minutes beyond the time of start of the day for the higher educational institutions, said Rajendran, representative of Rail Payanigal Nala Sangam, Mettupalayam.

The road being congested, the students are unable to come to the colleges even if they start by 9 a.m. in buses, he lamented, urging for intervention by the Salem Railway Division.

The predicament over the revised timing is the same for several hundreds of employees in LMW, PRICOL, Salzar Electronics and other industrial units, added M. Jaikumar, coordinator of Namma Mettupalayam Social Welfare Organisation.

The Railway authorities must consider the plight of the students and industrial workers and take prompt steps to remedy the situation, Mr. Jaikumar said, suggesting that the Pollachi-Coimbatore passenger train that was operated in the morning to reach the destination at 8.50 a.m., and was kept idling till evening, could well be extended to Mettupalayam, such that it reached the destination by 10 a.m.