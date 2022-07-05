Coimbatore Metro Rail Lite expected to be launched by 2027

The DPR prepared by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited has put the project cost at ₹ 9,424 crore

Coimbatore Metrol Rail Lite is expected to be ready by 2027 and the detailed project report (DPR) prepared by the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has put the project cost at ₹ 9,424 crore, covering a distance of 138.9 km in three phases.

Social activist Dayanand Krishnan, who obtained the information under the Right to Information (RTI) Act from CMRL, urged the Chief Minister to take a decision on the same and convey it to the Union Government to start the project at an early date.

In Coimbatore, the project will be executed in three phases, the first phase will be Collectorate to Valiyampalayam 14.1 km, Vellalore - Avanashi Road - Coimbatore Airport - PSG Foundry 31.7 km, totalling to 45.8 km. In the subsequent phase, Coimbatore Railway Junction to Pappampatty covering a distance of 13 km and Coimbatore Railway Junction to Periyanaickenpalayam totalling 18.1 km, thus covering a total distance of 31.1 km.

In the third phase, PSG Foundry to Kaniyur 9.2 km, Valiampalayam to Ganesapuram 10.5 km, Pappampatti to Carltonpet 11.8 km, Periyanaickenpalayam to Bilichi 7.8 km and Town Hall to Karunya Nagar 27.7 nagar.

As per the DPR report, 4.05 lakh daily users are expected to use this facility in 2030, 5.31 lakh in 2035 and 5.98 lakh users by 2045. The patronage as per the DPR is public transport users (42.9 %), two-wheeler riders (41 %), car users (5.3 % )and private hired vehicles (5.3 %).

A CMRL official said land acquisition for the project and the cost were being worked out.