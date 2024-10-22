Coimbatore Metro project not activated as yet, implies RTI reply 

A response by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Development to a query on an update on Coimbatore Metro has disappointed votaries of the much-awaited project.

The RTI reply says that the Government of Tamil Nadu and the Chennai Metro Rail Limited, the implementing authority, were yet to submit the Comprehensive Mobility Plan and Alternative Analysis Report, which was requested on May 1 this year.

In 2017, the CMRL invited bids for feasibility study and Detailed Project Report (DPR) in two stages. In November 2019, a consortium of SYSTRA MVA Consulting (India) Ltd. – RITES Ltd. submitted its feasibility report for a 136 km master plan with five lines, to CMRL.

Coimbatore Metro’s DPR was submitted to the Government of Tamil Nadu in July 2023 and approved in February 2024. In July 2024, officials from Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) visited Coimbatore on a fact-finding mission.

Coimbatore Metro Phase 1’s Detailed Project Report (DPR) suggested building a 34.8 km elevated network with two lines.

Coimbatore Metro’s Phase 1 project was on the drawing board since at least 2011, J. Satish, Director of Kongu Global Forum, lamented.

The draft final report of the Comprehensive Mobility Plan for Coimbatore Local Planning Area prepared a decade back by IMaCS for Tamil Nadu Urban Infrastructure Financial Services Limited (TNUIFSL) estimated the population to grow phenomenally.

There has been a phenomenal growth in the population of vehicles as well, especially two-wheelers, the document said.

