Coimbatore Medical College Hospital ranks third among T.N. govt hospitals

December 15, 2022 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) ranks third among government medical college hospitals in the State in terms of various performance parameters that were assessed from April to October, this year.

While the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) and the attached hospital of the Madras Medical College together ranked first, the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH), Salem, bagged the first two positions.

CMCH Dean A. Nirmala said various parameters with regard to the treatment offered to patients during the six-month period were considered for the ranking.

The performance indicators assessed included outpatient admissions, number of inpatients treated, maternity admissions, procedures such as Caesarian, cataract, ENT, heart, and orthopaedic surgeries, coverage of the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, screening for non-communicable diseases, breast cancer, cervical cancer, laboratory investigations, blood transfusion, treatment given to victims of road traffic accidents, snake bite, and stroke.

Dr. Nirmala said that CMCH performed well despite having a lower staff strength compared to the RGGGH and GMKMCH, Salem. The strength of doctors stood at 332 in CMCH as against 977 in RGGGH and 430 in GMKMC, Salem. Similarly, CMCH had a staff nurse strength of 230 while RGGGH has 1,552 and GMKMCH, Salem has 314.

She said that the hospital is equipped well to handle cases of snake bite and poisoning with the addition of new facilities. She added that the new super-speciality block, which is currently under construction, will equip the hospital to perform further in future.

