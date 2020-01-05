Coimbatore Medical College awaits infrastructural boost

Coimbatore Medical College is expecting to get a shot in the arm in 2020 in terms of infrastructure, academics and patient care as final orders are awaited from the government for the construction of a new hospital at its Peelamedu campus.

Dean B. Asokan told The Hindu that the institution was expecting final orders for the construction of a 500-bedded hospital at the Peelamedu campus, which is currently having teaching facilities like classrooms, lecture halls, library etc.

He said that the new hospital was much-required to expand the infrastructural facilities of the institution as part of increasing the MBBS seats to 250, that is 100 new seats in addition to the existing 150 seats.

“The plan is to construct a four-storeyed building at a cost of ₹120 crore which will primarily offer early clinical experience to MBBS students from first year. The total cost will be borne by the Centre and State governments at 60:40 ratio. The orders are awaited soon and construction will begin this year in all likelihood,” said Dr. Asokan.

While the Peelamedu campus of the institution has around 160 acres of land, Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) situated on Tiruchi Road lacks vacant land.

The proposed new hospital will also be an easily accessible medical facility for patients from the eastern part of Coimbatore and districts like Tiruppur, the Nilgiris and Erode as they do not have to enter the city to reach CMCH.

Once the hospital becomes functional, medical students will not have to travel from Peelamedu to CMCH for clinical experience.

Elevated to a medical college hospital in 1969, CMCH is currently having 2,300 beds though the sanctioned bed strength is 1,182.

The hospital currently handles 6,000 to 7,000 outpatients and around 2,000 inpatients a day.

The CMCH campus is also expected to get infrastructural boost this year as final processes are under way for the construction of a seven-storeyed facility funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency and a trauma and burns care facility jointly funded by the Central and State governments at 60:40 ratio.