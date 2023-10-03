ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Mayor receives 51 petitions at weekly grievances meeting

October 03, 2023 02:37 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The weekly grievances meeting held by Coimbatore Corporation on Tuesday witnessed a silent protest staged by the residents of Vilankurichi under Ward 24, who refused to leave the Corporation premises even after the meeting ended.

The group petitioned Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan, Deputy Commissioner (District Revenue Officer) S. Selvasurabhi, and Deputy Commissioner K. Sivakumar, asking for proper roads in the ward. “We have been told that an officer will visit the ward in the next two days after which suitable action will be taken. But we have appealed to the Corporation before and this has been the standard response from them,” one of the petitioners said.

In another petition submitted by Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), a trade union supported by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), conservancy workers raised the issue of creating a new bank account to receive salaries. “Our attendance has been marked using our bank accounts. If we change it, we might lose record of our service. The contractor refused to give us clarity and instead abused us verbally,” said R. Kodandan, a temporary conservancy worker in the city.

The Mayor received 51 petitions regarding various requests such as birth and death certificates, road facility, electric lights, drinking water facility, underground sewerage, tax and new water supply systems.

