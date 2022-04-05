Coimbatore Mayor inspects vehicles used to transport waste 

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar on Tuesday inspected the 56 vehicles that the Coimbatore Corporation used in waste transportation. A release from the civic body said after inspecting the vehicles, she instructed the drivers and helpers to ensure that they covered the waste with nets while transporting them to the dump yard in Vellalore. At the time of collecting waste, the drivers and helpers should ensure that the entire lorry was filled with waste and they should go for waste collection only to those wards that were assigned to them. She then checked if the vehicles had FC and other relevant documents. The release also said that Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan, City Health Officer D.M. Satheesh Kumar and other senior officers were present.