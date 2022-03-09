Coimbatore Mayor inaugurates health camp for women workers

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar on Wednesday inaugurated a health camp at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for women conservancy workers.

A release said that as a part of the International Women’s Day celebration, she inaugurated the camp in the presence of Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara, Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan, City Health Officer D.M. Satheesh Kumar and other senior officials.

The camp would benefit nearly 1,500 women workers.

The release said the doctors at the hospital would do a full body check up for 30 workers a day for the next 50 days. The check-up would include blood test, ENT examination, among others.

Quoting Mayor Ms. Anandakumar the release also said the Corporation would conduct such a camp for women workers once a year.