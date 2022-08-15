Coimbatore Mayor honours officials, staff who have completed 25 years of service

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar honoured 122 officials and staff who worked for more than 25 years in the Corporation during the 75th Independence Day celebrations held at Victoria Town Hall on Monday. She also presented commendation certificates to 29 officials for their efficient work. Earlier, she hoisted the national flag. at the Victoria town hall here on Monday.

She also handed over a special prize to R. Iniya, a UKG student of corporation school, Masakkalipalayam, who entered the India Book of Records by reciting 50 rhymes in 10 minutes.

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap, who took part in the celebrations, urged every one to work hard to achieve the goals of equality and social justice.

Students from various corporation schools performed cultural programmes on the theme freedom struggle. Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan, Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila, and Zonal Chairpersons were present.

In Tiruppur, Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar unfurled the national flag on the premises of the Corporation office.

Mr. Kumar recalled the contributions of Tiruppur Kumaran during the freedom struggle. .”

The Mayor also inaugurated Makkaludan Mayor, a scheme to get in touch with the Mayor directly to redress grievances. He also distributed loan assistance to the tune of ₹22 lakh to the beneficiaries of women self help groups and appreciation certificates to the contributors of Namakku Naame scheme.

Corporation Commissioner Kranthi Kumar Pati and Deputy Mayor R. Balasubramaniyan were present.