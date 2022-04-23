Coimbatore Mayor honours bill collectors, revenue officers

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar on Saturday honoured bill collectors and assistant revenue officers who had helped improve tax collection.

A release from the civic body said that at a function held at the Corporation Kalaiarangam in R.S. Puram, Ms. Anandakumar presented certificates recognising the contribution of bill collectors and officers, who by participating in the municipal premier league had helped improve tax collection.

The Corporation had organised the municipal premier league in association with Bengaluru-based NGO Janaagraha.

The Corporation had started the league competition in November last year by recognising every month the bill collectors’ and assistant revenue officers’ contributions. The Saturday’s event was the final held for the 2021-22 financial year.

Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara said the Corporation had planned to extend the competition to other wings in the civic body.

The Corporation presented certificates in various revenue categories like property tax, arrear collection, digital collection, water charges, professional tax, etc.

It also adjudged Central Zone as the best zone in property tax collection and West Zone in water charges collection.