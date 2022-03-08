Coimbatore Mayor distributes mask, sanitary kit to students

Students of Corporation Higher Secondary School, Maniakarampalayam, greet Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar on the occasion of International Women’s Day celebration in Coimbatore on Tuesday. Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan (right) and Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara (second right) are in the picture. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar on Tuesday distributed sanitiser, mask and sanitary kits to students in the Corporation Higher Secondary School, Maniakarampalayam.

A release from the Corporation said that after participating in the International Women’s Day celebration there, the Mayor interacted with the students and distributed the sanitary kit.

Earlier, in the presence of Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara and Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan, she gave away prizes to honour Class VIII student S.J. Sabitha, who had won first prize in national and state silambam competitions and her sister and Class IV student S.J. Dharani who won bronze medal in silambam competitions.

The release said the Ms. Anandakumar also spoke about empowerment of women, cited the 50% reservation for women in local bodies and recalled the contribution of various leaders for women’s empowerment.

Ward 31 Councillor R. Murugan, City Health Officer Sathishkumar and other senior officials were present on the occasion.