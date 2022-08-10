Coimbatore

Coimbatore Mayor denies viral audio clip is that of her husband

Staff ReporterAugust 10, 2022 19:42 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 19:42 IST

A 38-second audio clip, allegedly playing a conversation between Coimbatore Corporation Mayor Kalpana’s husband Anandakumar and another person, went viral on social media platforms on Wednesday.

It was alleged that Anandakumar was threatening the other person on the line about collecting fee in a temple land on which the Udayampalayam market now stands.

Denying the allegations, Ms. Kalpana claimed the audio clip was fake and that it was “motivated and political vendetta.” She added that she would take up the issue with the district collector on Thursday.

