Coimbatore may see thunderstorms with rain on Nov. 2: IMD

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
November 01, 2022 21:26 IST

Coimbatore will see an average of 43 mm rain with thunderstorms on Wednesday, according to India Meteorological Department forecast.

Further, as per Tamil Nadu Agricultural University website, the district will see a minimum temperature of 20-22°C and a maximum of 29-31°C from Wednesday to Sunday. Karamadai will see the maximum rain (69.8 mm) and Annur the least (22.7 mm) on November 2.

Further, the district will see the maximum rainfall on Wednesday (43 mm). From Friday, the district will witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain. The least rainfall will be recorded on Saturday with 7mm, as per TNAU’s prediction.

