Coimbatore Master Plan awaits government approval

The Coimbatore Local Planning Authority (LPA) has drafted a new Master Plan for Coimbatore and submitted it to the State government for approval.

Official sources here said the existing Master Plan was approved almost three decades ago. Several efforts were taken earlier to revise the existing Master Plan after taking into consideration the developments that have taken place. However, since the Master Plan is almost 30 years old, it was decided to draft a new Master Plan. It covers 1,532 sq.km, which is the Coimbatore Corporation limits and nearby villages.

After the State government approves the plan, it will be shared on a public domain for feedback and corrections suggested by the public.

On the Coimbatore Development Authority, the sources said the State government has issued an order for appointment of special officer. The Development Authority will start functioning after the special officer is appointed.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said the Master Plan should be published at the earliest. The revision work was taken up in the past but the Plan was not finalised. Only after the government approves the Plan, the suggestions and corrections of the public can be made. There are several developments in the city in the recent years and it is all set to see more infrastructure growth in the coming years. The Plan should take into consideration all these factors and it should be released without further delay, he said.