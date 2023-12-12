Coimbatore Marathon set to be held on December 17

December 12, 2023 07:42 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

More than 18,500 people have registered for participation in the 11th edition of Walkaroo Coimbatore Marathon that will be held on December 17.

The organisers unveiled the official T-shirt that the participants would receive at the Marathon Expo at CODISSIA Hall A on December 16.

The marathon is being organised by Coimbatore Cancer Foundation (CCF) in association with Coimbatore Runners and Show Space Events. The marathon comprises four sections: a 21.1-km run (half marathon), a 10-km run, a 5-km run/walk and a corporate relay, covering a distance of 21.1 km. The marathon route will have aid stations, hydration points, medical facilities, ambulance services, route markers, course marshals, and refreshments at the finishing point.

Prize money amounting to ₹4.25 lakh will be presented to the winners in separate categories for men and women. The total prize money for the 21.1 km run will be ₹50,000, ₹30,000, and ₹20,000 respectively for the first, second and third place winners. The cash prize for the top three winners in the 10-km category is ₹30,000, ₹20,000, and ₹10,000 respectively. In the veteran’s category, the prize money for the top three finishers in the half marathon is ₹15,000, ₹10,000, and ₹5,000 respectively, and for the 10-km run, it is ₹10,000, ₹7,500, and ₹5,000 respectively.

Managing Trustee of CCF T. Balaji said the proceeds from the marathon would go to ramping up the CCF’s cancer care. “We are delighted to announce that we will be allocating ₹1 crore for paediatric cancer treatment.

For details, contact info@coimbatoremarathon.com.

