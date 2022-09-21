Coimbatore Management Association’s new office-bearers

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
September 21, 2022 18:52 IST

R. Varadarajan, Whole time Director of Rajshree Sugars and Chemicals , has been elected president of the Coimbatore Management Association for 2022-23.

K. Ravi, Chief Financial Officer of Roots Industries, and Nithyanandan Devaraaj, Chief Executive Officer of FLS Voith Group, have been elected as vice presidents, N Raveendran, vice president of Enterprisewide Solutions, Sakthi Finance, is the secretary, and N. Krishnakumar, Chief Executive Officer of Akarsh Advertising, is the treasurer.

