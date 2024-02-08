Coimbatore man who impersonated as cyber cell officer detained under Goondas Act

February 08, 2024 06:23 pm | Updated 06:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Police have invoked provisions of the Goondas Act against a man who duped several persons by impersonating as a cyber cell officer. The detainee has been identified as B. Sabari (23) of Vadavalli in Coimbatore.

The police said Sabari targeted several persons, accusing them of having watched porn on their mobile phones, and extorted money from them.

“Many victims were grocery shop owners in the city. The youth contacted them over the phone and introduced himself as an official with the cybercell. He accused them of having watched prohibited contents on their mobile phones, for which he extorted money from them for not registering a case,” said a police officer.

The youth targeted several persons and extorted them a total of over ₹3 lakh. Meanwhile, the cybercrime police arrested Sabari and his accomplices in January, based on the complaint lodged by one of the victims.

Allanrex (18), Kishorekumar (18), Flavin Moses (18), Abishek Kumar (21), Dhanush Kumar (19), Praveen Kumar (20), Manoj. R (19), and Augustine were arrested along with Sabari.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner invoked provisions of the Goondas Act on Sabari on Tuesday and the detention order was served on the youth in the Coimbatore Central Prison, where he has been serving judicial remand.

