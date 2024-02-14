Man, two brothers get lifer for sexual assault on minor daughter in Coimbatore

February 14, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Special POCSO Court in Coimbatore sentenced a man and his two brothers to life imprisonment for sexually assualting the minor daughter of the former.

The girl had lodged a complaint with Selvapuram police during January, 2019, that her father and maternal uncles had been assaulting her sexually for three years.

The Judge of Mahila Court/ Additional Special Court for Trial of Cases under POCSO Act, Kulasekaran, also imposed fines of ₹10,000 on the three brothers.

Additionally, the first two accused were punished with two years imprisonment on the charge of intimidation, and ₹5,000 fine on the third accused for the same charge.

Online loan app operator arrested for obscene picturisation of infant girl

A youth associated with an online loan app firm, who had indulged in morphing and obscene picturisation of an infant girl in Tiruppur, reportedly to pressurise a defaulting customer into sticking to repayment schedule with hefty interest, was arrested from Bihar by a special police team attached to the Cyber wing, and booked under POCSO Act.

The accused Roshankumar (22), who was cornered at Madhubani in Bihar, had admitted his indulgence in the crime with many other borrowers as well in Tiruppur, the police said.

Commissioner of Police, Tiruppur City, Praveen Kumar Abhinapu commended the Cyber wing team for swift investigation.

