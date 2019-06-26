Coimbatore man surrenders a day after suspected 'honour' killing

K. Vinothkumar (24), a resident of Vellipalayam near Mettupalayam in Coimbatore, surrendered before the police on Wednesday, a day after he hacked to death his younger brother in an alleged act of 'honour' killing.

Vinothkumar, belonging to a Most Backward Class, fled after murdering his brother Kanagaraj (22) and leaving his lover, a 16-year-old girl belonging to a Scheduled Caste, critically injured.

The police booked him for murder, attempt to murder and also under the provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Kanagaraj took a hut for rent a few days ago at Sri Rangarayan Odai near Vellipalayam and was staying with his girlfriend despite opposition from Vinothkumar.

The minor girl had reportedly gone to the house with the consent of her parents on Tuesday.

Vinothkumar, who came to know about the development, rushed to the house around 5.30 p.m. on Tuesday allegedly with a friend, and hacked his brother to death with a sickle. He also assaulted the girl with the sickle on her head and right eye.

On Wednesday, the girl’s mother R. Amutha and representatives from various organisations working for the Dalits and annihilation of caste issues petitioned the Coimbatore Collector seeking ₹50 lakh as compensation for the family, a government job for a family member of the girl and detention of the accused under the Goondas Act among other demands.