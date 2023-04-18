ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore man stabbed to death in brawl, one held

April 18, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE 

The Hindu Bureau

A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death in a brawl in Coimbatore late on Monday. 

The deceased was identified as Rahmathullah, a resident of Kuniyamuthur in the city.  The police said that the murder took place in a bar attached to a Tasmac outlet on Selvapuram - Perur road where Rahmathullah went to consume liquor late on Monday.  According to the police, as Rahmathullah and his friend Manikandan were consuming liquor, Santhosh (26) of Selvapuram picked up a quarrel with them.  Santhosh accused Rahmathullah of stealing the mobile phone of his friend.  As they began to assault each other, Santhosh took out a knife he was carrying and stabbed Rahmathullah. Manikandan was also stabbed while trying to save his friend. The police said that Rahmathullah died on the spot. Santhosh escaped from the place. 

The Selvapuram police shifted the body to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. The police arrested Santhosh on Tuesday and he was remanded in judicial custody. 

