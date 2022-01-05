Coimbatore man lands in jail for hoax bomb threat

A 40-year-old man from Kuniyamuthur in Coimbatore was arrested on Tuesday after he made a hoax bomb threat.

The police said that the accused, Peer Mohammed of Senthamil Nagar at Kuniyamuthur, had landed up in jail at least four times for making fake bomb threats.

According to the police, Mohammed telephoned Coimbatotre city police control room around 8.30 p.m. on Monday and claimed that bombs were placed at Kuniyamuthur and Periyakulam areas.

The police inspected the two areas along with the bomb detection and disposal squad and confirmed that there was no danger. They later tracked the caller and found out that Mohammed had made the hoax bomb threat.

The Kuniyamuthur police arrested Mohammed, who was remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday.

The police said that Mohammed had been arrested before for issuing fake bomb threats. He was arrested by the police in July last year after he claimed that a bomb would go off in Marina Beach, Chennai. He had been arrested for making hoax threats in 2018 and 2020 too, the police said.