Coimbatore man held for making bomb hoax threat to Mettur dam

The Salem district police on Saturday arrested a 53-year-old man from Coimbatore district for making bomb hoax threat to Mettur dam.

According to the police, on Friday night, an unidentified person called the police control room in Chennai and said a bomb was going to explode in Mettur dam and cut the call.

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and the Mettur police checked the dam and park and found the call to be a hoax.

The police identified that the call came from Sirumugai in Coimbatore district, and a special team of the police from Salem went to Coimbatore and nabbed A. Mahalingam (53) of Ammanpudur in Sirumugai for making the bomb threat.

On Saturday evening, he was remanded in prison. Police sources said that the accused claimed that he made the call in an inebriated state.