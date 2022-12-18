Coimbatore man held for hoax bomb threat

December 18, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Coimbatore

A 42-year-old man from Kuniyamuthur was arrested on Sunday for making a hoax call, stating that he was going to plant a bomb in a bar attached to a Tasmac outlet in Coimbatore.

The police said that Peer Mohammed, a resident of Senthamil Nagar at Sugunapuram near Kuniyamuthur, was arrested for the hoax threat. This was the fifth arrest of Mohammed in recent years for making fake bomb threats, they said.

According to the police, Mohammed telephoned the police control room and told that a bomb was going to placed inside a bar attached to a Tasmac outlet at Sundarapuram in the city. The Podanur police immediately searched the bar and traced the origin of the call to Mohammed, who was arrested. It was found that he made the fake threat after a quarrel with the staff at the bar.

The police said that Mohammed was arrested in January this year for a hoax call, stating that bombs were placed at Kuniyamuthur and Periyakulam areas. In July 2021, he was arrested for making a call to the police control room claiming that a bomb would go off in Marina Beach, Chennai. The police had arrested him for similar hoax threats in 2018 and 2020.

