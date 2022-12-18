  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup final, Qatar 2022 closing ceremony ahead of Argentina vs France LIVE Updates: SRK promotes Pathaan, Nora Fatehi performs on Light the Sky, Deepika Padukone to escort trophy

Coimbatore man held for hoax bomb threat

December 18, 2022 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

A 42-year-old man from Kuniyamuthur was arrested on Sunday for making a hoax call, stating that he was going to plant a bomb in a bar attached to a Tasmac outlet in Coimbatore.

The police said that Peer Mohammed, a resident of Senthamil Nagar at Sugunapuram near Kuniyamuthur, was arrested for the hoax threat. This was the fifth arrest of Mohammed in recent years for making fake bomb threats, they said.

According to the police, Mohammed telephoned the police control room and told that a bomb was going to placed inside a bar attached to a Tasmac outlet at Sundarapuram in the city. The Podanur police immediately searched the bar and traced the origin of the call to Mohammed, who was arrested. It was found that he made the fake threat after a quarrel with the staff at the bar.

The police said that Mohammed was arrested in January this year for a hoax call, stating that bombs were placed at Kuniyamuthur and Periyakulam areas. In July 2021, he was arrested for making a call to the police control room claiming that a bomb would go off in Marina Beach, Chennai. The police had arrested him for similar hoax threats in 2018 and 2020.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.