Coimbatore man gets life term for sexual assault on minor girl

June 27, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Coimbatore, on Tuesday sentenced a man from the city to undergo life imprisonment for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in 2019.

Special court judge G. Kulasekaran awarded the punishment to Shankar Subramaniam (46), a resident of Ananda Nagar in P.N.Pudur. The police said that Subramaniam had been taking spoken English classes in schools in the city after he returned from Canada in 2017.

In December 2019, the Social Welfare Department officials conducted an awareness class on crimes against women and children at a school in the city, where the survivor girl was studying. After the class, she approached the officials and told them that Subramaniam had sexually assaulted her in June the same year.

After being alerted by the Social Welfare Department officials, a case was registered against Subramaniam at the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore Central. He was arrested under different provisions of the POCSO Act and the IPC.

The court, after the completion of the trial, awarded life imprisonment to Subramaniam and imposed a fine of ₹ 22,000 on him on Tuesday.

The court also ordered the government to pay ₹ 5 lakh as compensation to the survivor.