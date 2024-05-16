ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore man gets five years rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault on minor girl

Published - May 16, 2024 11:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Coimbatore, on Thursday sentenced a 56-year-old man from the city to undergo five years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl in 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

Special court judge G. Kulasekaran awarded the punishment to D. Ravikumar of Podanur in the city.

The police arrested Ravikumar in May 2023, based on a complaint lodged by the minor girl’s mother.

The court, after the completion of the trial, found Ravikumar guilty and imposed a fine of ₹6,000 and the imprisonment. The judge also ordered a compensation of ₹2 lakh to the victim.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US