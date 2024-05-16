Coimbatore man gets five years rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault on minor girl

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Coimbatore, on Thursday sentenced a 56-year-old man from the city to undergo five years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl in 2023.

Special court judge G. Kulasekaran awarded the punishment to D. Ravikumar of Podanur in the city.

The police arrested Ravikumar in May 2023, based on a complaint lodged by the minor girl’s mother.

The court, after the completion of the trial, found Ravikumar guilty and imposed a fine of ₹6,000 and the imprisonment. The judge also ordered a compensation of ₹2 lakh to the victim.