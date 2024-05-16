GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore man gets five years rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault on minor girl

May 16, 2024 - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Coimbatore, on Thursday sentenced a 56-year-old man from the city to undergo five years of rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl in 2023.

Special court judge G. Kulasekaran awarded the punishment to D. Ravikumar of Podanur in the city.

The police arrested Ravikumar in May 2023, based on a complaint lodged by the minor girl’s mother.

The court, after the completion of the trial, found Ravikumar guilty and imposed a fine of ₹6,000 and the imprisonment. The judge also ordered a compensation of ₹2 lakh to the victim.

