Coimbatore man gets five years RI for sexual assault on minor girl

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the POCSO Act, Coimbatore, on Thursday sentenced a man to five years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in 2022.

Special court judge G. Kulasekaran awarded the punishment to Mohanraj (65), of Podanur.

The police said that the man sexually assaulted the minor girl, who used to come to his house to play with his grandson, between August 5 and October 5, 2022. After coming to know about the girl’s ordeal, her father lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore east.

Mohanraj was arrested for offences under Sections 9 (m) (aggravated sexual assault - whoever commits sexual assault on a child below twelve years) read with 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the POCSO Act and Section 506 (1) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Inspector A. Dowlathnisha investigated the case.

The court, after the completion of the trial, found Mohanraj guilty and awarded him five years of RI and a fine of ₹5,000 for offences under the POCSO Act and one year RI along with a fine of ₹1,000 for criminal intimidation. The court ordered that a compensation of ₹2 lakh be paid by the State government to the survivor girl.

