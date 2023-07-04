Coimbatore man gets five years jail term for abetting wife’s suicide

July 04, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Mahila Court in Coimbatore on Tuesday awarded five years of imprisonment to a man for abetting the suicide of his wife.

The court awarded the punishment to Ganesh Kumar, a resident of Addis Street in Coimbatore.

The police said that Kumar was working as a taxi driver. He married Mariselvi (25) of Mukkudal in Tirunelveli district in December 2018. She ended her life on the 35th day of their marriage, leaving a suicide note. In the note, Mariselvi wrote that her in-laws had taken care of her well. In a message left for her mother, the woman wrote that she underwent continuous torture from her husband over her dark complexion.

After the woman ended her life, the Race Course police registered a case and investigated the death. The note was proven to have been written by the deceased herself. The police charged Kumar for offences under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide) and 498 A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) of the Indian Penal Code. The court awarded five years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹ 500 for abetting the suicide and one year of punishment and a fine of ₹ 500 for subjecting the woman to cruelty. The sentences will run concurrently.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling ‘Sneha’ 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050)