October 11, 2023 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Coimbatore, on Tuesday sentenced a man to undergo five years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2021.

Special Court judge G. Kulasekaran awarded the punishment to P. Sathyamoorthy (45), a resident of Matha Kovil Street at Sowripalayam in Coimbatore.

According to the police, Sathyamoorthy was selling milk in residential areas at Sowripalayam. This included the place of the survivor girl, who was aged six in 2021. The police said the accused sexually assaulted the girl during his visits to the area. The girl told her mother about the ordeal and the latter lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore east.

The police arrested Sathyamoorthy for offences under Sections 9 (l) (whoever commits sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) (m) (whoever commits sexual assault on a child below twelve years) read with 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) of the POCSO Act. The court also awarded a fine of ₹10,000 to the man who was lodged in prison.

Tangedco foreman duped of ₹1.4 lakh

A 51-year-old man from Tirunelveli, who works with the Tangedco in Coimbatore, was cheated of ₹1.40 lakh by an unknown man in the city recently.

The police said S. Lakshmanan, a foreman, contacted an unknown person after seeing an advertisement about private loans in a Tamil daily. The complainant wanted ₹40 lakh as loan from the unknown person who posed as a financier. The loan provider told him that ₹1.60 lakh would be charged as commission.

The complainant and his two friends met the unknown person near Coimbatore airport on October 3. The person collected ₹1.40 lakh from the complainant while taking the trio for a drive. Later, he dropped them at a deserted place and escaped. The Peelamedu police have registered a case and launched an investigation.