Coimbatore man gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault on minor girl

Published - September 30, 2024 06:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Coimbatore, on Monday sentenced a man to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl in 2021.

Special court judge G. Kulasekaran awarded the punishment to V. Palanisamy, 45, alias Kannan, a resident of a village near Kaduvettipalayam in Coimbatore district.

The police said that Palanisamy used to visit the house of the survivor girl. He sexually assaulted the girl multiple times in the absence of her parents and attempted to marry her, after abducting her. The offences took place between April 14 and July 13, 2021. The girl’s mother lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station, Perur, on July 15, 2021, based on which the man was arrested for offences under different Sections of POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code.

The court on Monday awarded 20 years of RI and a total fine of ₹15,000, besides ordering the State to pay a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the survivor girl.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

