GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore man gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault on minor girl

Published - August 27, 2024 08:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Coimbatore, on Tuesday sentenced a man hailing from the city to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl in 2021.

Special court judge G. Kulasekaran awarded the punishment to J. Anthony, 55, a resident of Netaji Nagar at Avarampalayam in Coimbatore.

The police said that the sexual assault took place on January 15, 2021. Anthony, a daily wage worker, used to visit his daughter’s residence. He sexually assaulted a seven-year-old girl from the neighbourhood, who had come to the house to play with his granddaughter. The man also threatened her not to disclose about the incident to anyone.

After learning about the sexual assault, the girl’s mother lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station, Perur, on April 3, 2021. The police arrested Anthony for offences under Sections 5 (m) (penetrative sexual assault on a child below twelve years), (l) (penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) read with 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of POCSO Act and 506 (1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court, after the completion of the trial, found Anthony guilty and awarded him 20 years of RI and a fine of ₹10,000 for offences under the POCSO Act and one year RI along with a fine of ₹5,000 for criminal intimidation. The court ordered that a compensation of ₹ 5 lakh be paid by the State government to the survivor girl.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime / sexual assault & rape

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.