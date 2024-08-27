Coimbatore man gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment for sexual assault on minor girl

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Coimbatore, on Tuesday sentenced a man hailing from the city to undergo 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl in 2021.

Special court judge G. Kulasekaran awarded the punishment to J. Anthony, 55, a resident of Netaji Nagar at Avarampalayam in Coimbatore.

The police said that the sexual assault took place on January 15, 2021. Anthony, a daily wage worker, used to visit his daughter’s residence. He sexually assaulted a seven-year-old girl from the neighbourhood, who had come to the house to play with his granddaughter. The man also threatened her not to disclose about the incident to anyone.

After learning about the sexual assault, the girl’s mother lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station, Perur, on April 3, 2021. The police arrested Anthony for offences under Sections 5 (m) (penetrative sexual assault on a child below twelve years), (l) (penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) read with 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of POCSO Act and 506 (1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The court, after the completion of the trial, found Anthony guilty and awarded him 20 years of RI and a fine of ₹10,000 for offences under the POCSO Act and one year RI along with a fine of ₹5,000 for criminal intimidation. The court ordered that a compensation of ₹ 5 lakh be paid by the State government to the survivor girl.