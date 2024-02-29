GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore man gets 10 years RI for neighbour’s death due to electrocution

February 29, 2024 05:39 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old man from Coimbatore was awarded 10 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) by the Third Additional District Court on Wednesday in a case related to the death of his neighbour due to electric shock in 2014.

Judge S. Padma awarded the punishment to Mohammed Rafiq of Vellalore in the city. The police said Rafiq, a loadman, was residing at Anna Colony at Karumbukadai before. He reared goats in a shed attached to his residence and erected an illegal electric fence to protect the animals from thieves.

A. Ameena (55), a resident of the colony, suffered electric shock from the fence on November 27, 2014. The Kuniyamuthur police registered a case against Rafiq for offence under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested him.

After the completion of the trial, the judge found Rafiq guilty of the offence and sentenced him to 10 years of RI, besides slapping a fine of ₹5,000. Special public prosecutor R. Ganeshan appeared for the prosecution. Rafiq was lodged in the Coimbatore Central Prison.

Coimbatore / crime / crime, law and justice

