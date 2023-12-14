Coimbatore man gets 10 years imprisonment for severing woman’s wrist

December 14, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on Wednesday awarded ten years of imprisonment to a man who severed the wrist of his woman friend in 2019.

Special court judge R. Nandhinidevi convicted R. Thangaraj (34) of Govinda Boyan Street near Karamadai for the crime.

According to the police, Thangaraj had been in a relationship with the affected woman who hails from Chinnathottipalayam near Karamadai. She had been residing alone after the demise of her husband.

Thangaraj suspected that the woman was close to another person. He visited the woman at her house on July 29, 2019, picked a quarrel with her, forcing her to marry him. As the man tried to attack her with a sickle, she blocked her left hand and the palm got chopped off.

Thangaraj surrendered at Karamadai police station with the severed palm and the police immediately took it to a private hospital in the city where the woman was also admitted for a reconstructive surgery. The palm was reattached surgically.

The police arrested Thangaraj under different sections of the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act. The judge, after the completion of the trial, found him guilty for offence under Section 450 (house-trespass in order to commit offence punishable with imprisonment for life) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC. He was awarded five years of imprisonment and ₹500 for the first offence and 10 years of imprisonment with a same amount of fine for the second offence. The sentences will run concurrently.

