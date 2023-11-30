HamberMenu
Coimbatore man gets 10 years RI for attempting to rape mentally challenged woman in 2020

November 30, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Mahila Court in Coimbatore on Thursday sentenced a man to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for attempting to rape a mentally challenged woman in 2020.

The court awarded the punishment to a 29-year-old who hails from the city. The police said the survivor woman, aged 35, lived in a rented house next to a dilapidated building, in which the convict had been raising pigeons. The woman used to be alone at the house after her husband and children leave for work and school.

The convict attempted to rape the woman on March 2, 2020 when he had come to feed pigeons. Neighbours came to her rescue after she shouted out for help.

Though the man escaped from the spot, the police arrested him later. The trial in the case concluded on Thursday and the court sentenced him to undergo 10 years of rigorous imprisonment, besides slapping a fine of ₹1,000 on him.

