Coimbatore man enters books of record

G.D. Vishnu Raam of Coimbatore has entered three record books in a single attempt through his road expedition in car.

According to a release, the ride began in Chennai on June 3 to pay tribute to former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi on his 99th birth anniversary. It was flagged off by DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, and MP Dayanidhi Maran.

Mr. Raam covered the major cities including Kolkata, Delhi and Mumbai and returned to Chennai on June 6. He covered 5,870 km in 82 hours 20 minutes, thus entering the Limca Book of Record, Asia Book of Record and India Book of Record for the fastest Golden Quadrilateral in a car by an individual. The previous record was made in 103 hours.