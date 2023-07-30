ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore man duped of ₹10.65 lakh in part time job-cum-investment scam

July 30, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old man from Coimbatore was cheated of ₹ 10.65 lakh by an unknown person in an online part time job-cum-investment scam. The police said that P. Saminathan (30), a resident of PLS Nagar at Chinniyampalayam, was cheated of the money between July 1 and July 29. As per the complaint lodged by Mr. Saminathan, he received a message from an unknown person on Telegram app, offering a part time job. The person introduced herself as Harthika from a private company. The person sent him a link and asked him to open an account. The job was to give ratings for various types of foods through the website. He was given a free account for the job initially, for which he was paid commissions.   According to the police, the unknown person made the complainant subscribe to a premium account on the website after gaining his trust. He was assured of getting lucrative commissions for investments made through the premium account. The complainant made a total investment of ₹10,65,118 in the website from his bank account. However, he was not able to withdraw commissions or the investment. He lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police of Coimbatore city on Saturday and a case was registered. Cybercrime police led by inspector P.A. Arun has launched an investigation. 

