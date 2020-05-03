Coimbatore man dies of COVID-19 in Chennai

Coimbatore recorded its first death due to COVID-19 when a 44-year-old man from Kavundampalayam who was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH), Chennai, for cancer treatment and later tested positive for the disease died on Sunday.

The Health Department was inconclusive about the source of the infection of the deceased.

The man was undergoing treatment for blood cancer at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH). After his condition deteriorated, he was taken to Chennai on April 30 and got admitted to RGGGH on May 1.

His swab sample was collected before performing a procedure and the result returned positive on Saturday.

According to sources with Health Department, his condition had worsened due to cancer.

Health Department has isolated his family members and the medical team, who attended to him at CMCH.

Their swab samples were also collected for test.

The department was also tracing his contact history to find the source of infection.