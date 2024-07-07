GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore man dupes Tiruppur resident promising job in Railways, arrested

Published - July 07, 2024 11:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested a man from Coimbatore on charges of cheating a Tiruppur native by promising to arrange a job with the Indian Railways. The accused has been identified as Mohanraj (60), son of Duraisamy Pillai of Kovilpalayam in Coimbatore.

Vetrivel, in his complaint with the Coimbatore District Superintendent of Police, alleged that he was defrauded of ₹11.5 lakh for a railway job by the accused. Upon investigation, it was found that Vetrivel approached Mohanraj after seeing a social media post by his friend Gunasekaran, who claimed to have secured a job in the Railways.

Acting on Gunasekaran’s recommendation, Vetrivel paid ₹11.50 lakh to Mohanraj, who failed to deliver on the promised job. After Mohanraj refused to refund the money, Vetrivel lodged a complaint with the SP, leading to the arrest of Mohanraj and the seizure of a car on Saturday by the police.

Two arrested with gutkha

Sulur police on Sunday arrested a man who was found smuggling 438 kg of banned tobacco products. The police said that T. Bhagavat Singh (54), a native of Rajasthan, was arrested with the contraband worth around ₹3.55 lakh. Singh was apprehended by the police during a vehicle check at Mylampatti junction while he was transporting gutkha in a car and arrested him. The car was seized.

In another case, Pollachi East police arrested Mohammed Abideen (51), with 52 kg of banned tobacco products. The police also seized the car he used to smuggle the contraband.

