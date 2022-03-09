Coimbatore man cheated of ₹2.08 lakh in ATM fraud

March 09, 2022 19:14 IST

A 71-year-old man from the city was duped of over ₹2 lakh by an unknown person who allegedly swapped the former’s debit card with a duplicate one from an ATM counter.

The police said that the elderly man has a savings bank account and visited an SBI ATM near New Siddhapudur to withdraw cash around 7 p.m. on February 22.

Advertising

Advertising

As per the complaint lodged by the man, a person who posed as an employee of SBI from Ganapthy branch visited the ATM and helped him withdraw ₹9,500, ₹20,000 and ₹10,500 in different transactions. According to him, the unknown man left the place by handing him over a duplicate debit card.

The elderly man visited his SBI bank branch on March 8 and found ₹2,08,770 was withdrawn from his account using the original debit card.

The Cyber Cell registered a case on Tuesday based on the complaint lodged by the elderly man.

Man falls victim to credit card cheating

A 29-year-old man from Kattoor was cheated of ₹75,000 by a man who posed as an executive of SBI Credit Card. Cyber Cell police said the youth received a call from a person who posed as an employee of SBI Credit Card in January, this year.

The impersonator asked for login credentials and OTP by assuring him of increasing the credit limit. The youth shared the credentials and OTP, following which a payment of ₹75,000 was made using his credit card. The Cyber Cell has registered a case based on the complaint lodged by the youth.