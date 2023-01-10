Coimbatore man booked for sexual assault

January 10, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore City Police have registered a case against a man who sexually assaulted a woman on the promise of marriage.

The police said that Senthilkumar of Ondipudur was in love with a woman from Mumbai whom he met through a social media platform. He allegedly sexually assaulted her and refused to marry.

Based on her complaint, the All Women Police Station (AWPS) at R.S. Puram registered a case against him under the sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act. Search is on for the man.