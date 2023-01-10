HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore man booked for sexual assault

January 10, 2023 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore City Police have registered a case against a man who sexually assaulted a woman on the promise of marriage.

The police said that Senthilkumar of Ondipudur was in love with a woman from Mumbai whom he met through a social media platform. He allegedly sexually assaulted her and refused to marry.

Based on her complaint, the All Women Police Station (AWPS) at R.S. Puram registered a case against him under the sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Woman Act. Search is on for the man.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.