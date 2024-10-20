The police have registered a case against a 41-year-old man from Coimbatore, on the charge of keeping a display picture on WhatsApp in support of the Islamic State (IS). The case was registered against Sheik Sabiullah, a resident of Muthusamy Servai Street at Kuniyamuthur.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police contended that Sabiullah’s WhatsApp display picture supported the extremist militant group and it came to the attention of personnel working in the intelligence units of the Coimbatore city police.

Alagumariselvam, sub-inspector attached to the Kuniyamuthur police station, lodged a complaint against Sabiullah. He was booked under Section 113 (terrorist act - whoever does any act with the intent to threaten or likely to threaten the unity, integrity, sovereignty, security, or economic security of India or with the intent to strike terror or likely to strike terror in the people or any section of the people in India or in any foreign country) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police suspected him to have been motivated by the IS organisation and its principles.

According to police, Sabiullah had been under the watch of the two intelligence units of the Coimbatore City Police, namely the Intelligence Section and the Special Intelligence Cell.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.