Coimbatore man booked for keeping WhatsApp DP in support of Islamic State

Published - October 20, 2024 05:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police have registered a case against a 41-year-old man from Coimbatore, on the charge of keeping a display picture on WhatsApp in support of the Islamic State (IS). The case was registered against Sheik Sabiullah, a resident of Muthusamy Servai Street at Kuniyamuthur.

The police contended that Sabiullah’s WhatsApp display picture supported the extremist militant group and it came to the attention of personnel working in the intelligence units of the Coimbatore city police.

Alagumariselvam, sub-inspector attached to the Kuniyamuthur police station, lodged a complaint against Sabiullah. He was booked under Section 113 (terrorist act - whoever does any act with the intent to threaten or likely to threaten the unity, integrity, sovereignty, security, or economic security of India or with the intent to strike terror or likely to strike terror in the people or any section of the people in India or in any foreign country) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The police suspected him to have been motivated by the IS organisation and its principles.

According to police, Sabiullah had been under the watch of the two intelligence units of the Coimbatore City Police, namely the Intelligence Section and the Special Intelligence Cell.

