Coimbatore man booked for impregnating minor after marrying her

December 14, 2023 05:57 pm | Updated 05:57 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police have registered a case against a man from Coimbatore for impregnating a minor girl, after marrying her.

The accused has been identified as a 28-year-old man from a village near Pappanaickenpalayam.

As per the First Information Report, the accused and the 17-year-old victim were relatives. They were allegedly in love and the accused married her in April 2023 and sexually assaulted her.

On Tuesday, the girl went to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for a checkup with complaints of stomach pain. Doctors found her pregnant and she gave birth to a stillborn child. The hospital informed officials of the All Women Police Station, Thudiyalur, about the incident.

The police recorded the statement of the girl on Wednesday and registered a case against the accused for offences under different Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act.

