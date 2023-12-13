GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore man arrested for murdering Madurai native

December 13, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Wednesday arrested a man hailing from Singanallur for murdering a Madurai native in a brawl over a woman.

The deceased has been identified as Bagyaraj (40) of Madurai, who was a daily wage earner in Coimbatore. The police arrested Singanallur resident Kathirvel (38) for the murder.

According to the police, a woman from Madurai came to Coimbatore for work a few years ago and got introduced to Kathirvel. She later got separated from her husband and started residing with Kathirvel.

The woman, now aged 35, became close to Bagyaraj and she moved to his rented house at Anayangadu road near Singanallur recently. This led to frequent quarrel between Kathirvel and Bagyaraj.

The police said that Kathirvel visited the woman and Bagyaraj on Tuesday night under the influence of alcohol. The couple had also consumed alcohol.

Kathirvel pushed Bagyaraj and the latter suffered a head injury after falling on the ground. The visitor then picked up a screwdriver and stabbed an unconscious Bagyaraj on his neck. He died on the spot.

The Singanallur police arrested Kathirvel on Wednesday and he was sent to judicial remand.

