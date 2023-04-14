ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore man arrested for extorting money from panchayat secretary

April 14, 2023 10:20 pm | Updated 10:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Kinathukadavu police have arrested a man who extorted money from a panchayat secretary by threatening to fetch the latter’s qualification details through the Right to Information Act.

Based on a complaint lodged by N. Balaji, secretary of Keeranatham panchayat in Sarkar Samakulam taluk, the Kinathukadavu Inspector P.R. Senthilkumar arrested T. Raja (57), a resident of Bharathi Nagar at Kovilpalayam. The complainant alleged that Raja extorted over ₹ 75,000 from him on various occasions. Mr. Balaji approached the police after Raja allegedly continued to demand more money. Raja was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Thursday. Meanwhile, two more cases were registered against Raja for similar charges.

The Mahalingapuram police registered a case against Raja based on the complaint lodged by A. Muthusamy, president of Kittasurampalayam village panchayat near Pollachi. The Kovilpalayam police booked him after Rama, block development officer of S.S. Kulam, lodged a complaint against him.

