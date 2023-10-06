Man arrested for derogatory remarks on Prophet in Coimbatore district

October 06, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Mettupalayam police in Coimbatore arrested a 36-year-old man for posting derogatory remarks on Prophet Muhammad on Facebook.

The arrested has been identified as V. Shanmugasundaram, a resident of Molakalipalayam on Annur – Karumathampatti Road.

According to the police, Muhammed Noufal, a functionary of the Social Democratic Party of India from Mettupalayam, lodged a complaint on Thursday levelling various charges against Shanmugasundaram.

The complainant alleged that Shanmugasundaram’s post on the Facebook page ‘Namadhu Mettupalayam’ on Wednesday humiliated the Prophet and Muslims.

Mr. Noufal’s petition said that people of various religions have been living in unity in Mettupalayam and the Facebook post was malicious enough to disrupt the peace. He alleged that the post could further create tension between people of two religions.

The Mettupalayam police registered a case against Shanmugasundaram for offences under Sections 298 (uttering words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (2) (statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill will between classes), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

The police arrested Shanmugasundaram and produced him before a court at Mettupalayam. He was remanded in judicial custody till October 20.

