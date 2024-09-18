ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore man arrested for cheating woman of ₹90 lakh

Published - September 18, 2024 10:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The R.S. Puram police have arrested a 73-year-old man on the charge of a cheating a woman of ₹90 lakh, by promising to arrange stipend for students of her educational institute.

Chokkalingam Pillai, a resident of Rajalakshmi Colony at Velandipalayam in Coimbatore, was arrested based on a complaint lodged by S. Rajeswari,68, who runs an institute at R.S. Puram in the city.

The police said that the accused duped the woman of ₹90 lakh in two instalments, by promising her that he would arrange stipends for backward class students under a government scheme. The alleged cheating took place between October 18, 2023 and April 3, 2024. The woman lodged a complaint on Tuesday and the police arrested the accused.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

