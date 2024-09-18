GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore man arrested for cheating woman of ₹90 lakh

Published - September 18, 2024 10:16 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The R.S. Puram police have arrested a 73-year-old man on the charge of a cheating a woman of ₹90 lakh, by promising to arrange stipend for students of her educational institute.

Chokkalingam Pillai, a resident of Rajalakshmi Colony at Velandipalayam in Coimbatore, was arrested based on a complaint lodged by S. Rajeswari,68, who runs an institute at R.S. Puram in the city.

The police said that the accused duped the woman of ₹90 lakh in two instalments, by promising her that he would arrange stipends for backward class students under a government scheme. The alleged cheating took place between October 18, 2023 and April 3, 2024. The woman lodged a complaint on Tuesday and the police arrested the accused.

Published - September 18, 2024 10:16 pm IST

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.